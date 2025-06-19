Language varsity nod to 4-yr UG courses

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University has approved the proposal to start four-year undergraduate courses at the university under the National Education Policy, in its academic council meeting held on Wednesday. Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University (Sourced)

The first batch will graduate to the fourth year from the new session.

“In the meeting of the academic council, the proposal to start a four-year undergraduate course in the university under the National Education Policy was also approved. Students will be able to take admission in it from the academic session 2025-26. Students who have secured 7.5 CGPA marks during the three-year graduation studies will be considered eligible for admission in it,” registrar Mahesh Kumar said.

PG course in political science

It was decided to start postgraduate studies in the department of political science from the new session. This course will start under the self-financing system and approved in the meeting of the academic council.

Political science is being taught at undergraduate level at the language university. It was decided to start a PG course in the subject on the increasing demand of the students, vice-chancellor Prof Ajay Taneja said.

Certificate courses to start

Registrar Mahesh Kumar said that some certificate courses are also to be started under the faculty of science in the university. A committee of teachers has been formed to consider this. The proposals of the Board of Studies meeting held in various departments in the academic council were also approved.

Decision on dismissal of teachers

The meeting of the executive council will be held in Bhasha University on Thursday. In this, the fate of two teachers who were dismissed on March 10, 2024, after being found guilty of getting appointment without fulfilling the educational qualification will be decided.

After being dismissed, they had made a representation to the governor who had ordered the matter be investigated by a high-level committee and settle it in the executive council.