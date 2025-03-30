Law and order at its worst in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh was at its worst. Akhilesh Yadav (FILE PHOTO)

He made the comment while speaking to the media after attending an iftar party hosted by SP spokesperson Abbas Haider at a hotel in Lucknow. Many prominent clerics, party workers and MLAs attended the programme.

“Be it Prayagraj or any other district, the government will never accept its failure. However, the government data tells a different story. It says that the law-and-order situation in the state is at its worst today,” Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, he addressed party workers at the SP state headquarters and said the country has to move forward on the path of development.

“It is not right to turn back history. We should not look back. We have to move forward. The Samajwadi Party stands with the downtrodden and PDA, while the BJP is against PDA. Samajwadi Party is fighting for the respect, rights and reservation of PDA. Samajwadi Party’s fight is to save Uttar Pradesh, to save the future of the youth,” he said.

“The government is neither able to maintain law and order nor is any development work being done. The incidents of crime are increasing continuously,” he added.