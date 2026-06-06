After the tragic Delhi hotel fire that killed 21 people, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has ordered a citywide inspection of hotels, guest houses, malls, hospitals, nursing homes and other multi-storey buildings to verify compliance with fire safety and building regulations. LDA, fire dept jointly launch fire safety audit of high-rises

The move comes amid growing concerns over fire preparedness in high-rise structures and aims to identify violations before they lead to a major disaster. LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar on Friday constituted joint teams comprising officials from the authority’s enforcement wing and the fire department to conduct inspections across the city.

The decision assumes significance as fire-related incidents in commercial and public buildings continue to raise questions about the effectiveness of safety mechanisms and regulatory oversight. Authorities said the exercise will not only examine fire-fighting arrangements but also verify whether buildings conform to approved maps and sanctioned layouts.

Chairing a meeting attended by chief fire officer Ankush Mittal, additional secretary Gyanendra Verma, CP Tripathi and all zonal officers, Kumar directed officials to undertake coordinated inspections and submit detailed reports.

According to the LDA, hotels, guest houses, nursing homes, malls and commercial complexes operate on the basis of building plans approved by the authority, while fire safety clearances are issued and monitored by the fire department. Officials believe that a joint inspection mechanism will help bridge enforcement gaps and ensure stricter compliance.

The authority nominated one LDA officer and one fire department officer for each enforcement zone to lead inspections. The teams will assess both structural compliance and fire safety preparedness in multi-storey buildings.

The LDA will verify whether constructions match approved building plans, including scrutiny of floor layouts, setbacks, parking provisions and built-up areas. Any deviation from sanctioned plans may invite legal action against the builder or property owner.

Meanwhile, fire department officials will inspect fire-fighting systems, emergency exits and other mandatory safety measures before submitting their findings.

To ensure accountability, the LDA prescribed a standard inspection format. Teams must submit reports along with photographs of inspected sites and details of violations, if any.

Officials said the exercise is intended to create a comprehensive database of compliance levels across Lucknow’s high-rise buildings and enable corrective action where deficiencies are found.

While the immediate trigger for the drive is the Delhi hotel fire, the inspections are likely to have a wider impact. The campaign will simultaneously examine unauthorized construction, misuse of sanctioned building plans, inadequate parking provisions and fire safety shortcomings—areas that have repeatedly surfaced after major accidents but often receive limited enforcement attention.