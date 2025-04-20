LDA issues notice to Motilal Memorial Society over land lease violations

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has issued a notice to the Motilal Memorial Society for allegedly violating lease conditions by allowing commercial establishments to operate on Nazul land in Charbagh. The land spans approximately 5.44 lakh square feet and is divided into three parts, an LDA official confirmed. LDA Nazul official Prabhakar Singh confirmed that the notice was served on April 16. (Image for representation)

According to the official, the notice, dated April 16, states that the society was allotted Nazul land spanning Khasra numbers 572 to 616, including plots B and C, on January 3, 1940, for activities in line with the objectives outlined in its memorandum of association. The lease explicitly prohibits profit-oriented ventures on the premises.

An LDA source said the land was leased to the society under a perpetual lease agreement, which does not specify a time frame. The source added that the notice was issued in light of violations of lease conditions.

LDA Nazul official Prabhakar Singh confirmed that the notice was served on April 16 and that the society has been given 15 days to submit a reply.

The notice states that several commercial establishments are currently operating on the premises, including a Tata Motors showroom, a TVS service centre, a liquor shop, temporary stalls selling clothes, quilts and mattresses, as well as the Kashmiri Woollen Fair. These, the LDA claims, are in clear violation of the original lease conditions.

While the land also houses legitimate institutions such as the Children’s Museum, Ravindralaya, Bal Vidya Mandir School, Harbilas, and a homeopathic hospital -- activities allowed under the lease, officials argue that the presence of profit-making entities contradicts the society’s stated non-profit objectives.

The LDA has directed the society to respond within 15 days of receiving the notice. Failure to do so may lead to cancellation of the lease. The authority has also warned that it will inform the Uttar Pradesh government and recommend re-entry proceedings against the society if no satisfactory explanation is provided, as stated in the notice.

However, Rajesh Singh, general secretary of the Motilal Memorial Society, denied receiving any official communication from the LDA so far. “We are operating a charitable society here, not running any commercial activities. If the LDA believes there are commercial establishments on the premises, they are free to take action and demolish those specific shops,” he added.

Officials from the LDA’s Nazul section said the situation is being monitored closely and assured that strict action will be taken to prevent the misuse of government land.