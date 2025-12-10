LDA launches demolition drive, residents allege ‘sudden action’

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday launched a demolition drive to take possession of land under its Anant Nagar scheme on Mohaan Road, triggering strong objections by residents living in a private colony that falls in the project area. LDA razes various constructions in Mohaan road area. (Sourced)

People claimed they did not receive prior intimation about the action.

LDA teams arrived with heavy force and demolished several boundary walls and temporary structures, asking residents to vacate their properties within seven days and collect compensation from the authority. Officials said around 35 houses stand inside the project’s alignment, which has delayed development work.

Residents had earlier moved court against the acquisition. The court ruled that LDA could take possession while directing the authority to provide compensation to the people.

LDA officials said earlier the matter was subjudice, but the authority began its drive soon after receiving clarification. Now, the residents plan to move upper court. LDA zonal officer Devansh Trivedi confirmed the demolition activity.

Despite repeated attempts to meet the LDA vice-chairman, residents never got an appointment to discuss a settlement, alleged Lavkush Yadav, who owns commercial shops and an ancestral house over 5,400 sq ft. He said nearly 40 residents had approached the high court and he had filed a case in the civil court.

Yadav said the demolition team removed his temporary sheds and razed boundaries “without any notice”. “The authority’s compensation is not adequate and we don’t wish to give our land. This is the only ancestral land left with me...if I give this, we will not be left with any house,” he said.

Another resident, Raj Yadav, confirmed that LDA demolished several boundaries and issued a deadline to vacate.

An LDA official revealed that the authority is offering double compensation for land and four times for structures, along with payments for boundaries and planted trees. Senior officials including Vipin Shivhare and Sangeeta Raghav supervised the drive.

When HT tried to contact LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar, he remained unavailable.

In June, HT had reported about LDA plans to reclaim land from a privately developed colony in Kaliya Kheda village for its new Anant Nagar housing project on Mohaan road. However, residents from approximately 35 homes are standing their ground, saying they have been living here for a decade.

LDA officials claimed that the privately developed colony has been built on land earmarked for the new housing project and said they plan to vacate the area and provide compensation to the residents. In June, while speaking to HT, LDA V-C had said the residents of the private colony will have to leave the place, else the authority will seek legal action as the area is acquired by the authority and is mentioned in the Anant Nagar housing scheme layout.