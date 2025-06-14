LDA launches inspection at Brahmkunj Complex after encroachment complaint

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday initiated an on-site verification at the Brahmkunj Complex on Kanpur Road after a complaint and a Hindustan Times investigation flagged alleged unauthorised occupation of shops. The LDA inspection team is now cross-checking allotment records, payment details, and transaction history to confirm whether the current occupants are in legal possession. (Sourced)

The inspection follows a public hearing on June 12, during which complainant Harpreet Singh Bhatia raised concerns about encroachments and pending dues from occupants. In response, LDA deployed a team led by junior engineer Suresh Kumar and official Gaurav Singh to examine ownership records and verify payments.

“We are inspecting the Brahmkunj Complex as directed and verifying documents and transactions of the occupants,” Kumar said. He added that a report will be submitted to LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar upon completion.

Hindustan Times had brought the issue to the VC’s attention on Friday, prompting instructions for a detailed survey and a probe into potential lapses by LDA staff. “If encroachments have happened, someone on the inside has failed to act. This is a serious lapse,” an LDA official said.

Sources present during the inspection claimed that several shop owners have occupied units for years without paying the full amount owed to the Authority. “Their documents and payment records should have been verified earlier,” one source familiar with the matter said.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who first flagged the issue, questioned the apparent inaction by ground-level staff when the shops were originally occupied. “Why did no official stop the illegal possession when it was happening? Who is responsible for this continued inaction?” he asked.