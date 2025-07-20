LDA plans FOB on Shaheed Path to boost pedestrian safety

In a step towards improving public safety and easing pedestrian movement, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated the process of constructing a foot overbridge (FOB) on Shaheed Path, one of the city’s busiest roads. The bridge will connect both sides of the road and provide a safe passage to pedestrians, especially in areas where no crossing infrastructure exists currently, officials aware of the development said. The design of the proposed FOB.. (Sourced)

For years, the absence of a designated crossing point on Shaheed Path has forced pedestrians to either take long, inconvenient detours or dangerously cross through gaps in barricades, putting lives at risk and disrupting traffic flow.

Taking note of this persistent issue, the LDA has finalised a design for the proposed overbridge and is currently preparing the detailed project report (DPR). Once approved by senior officials, construction work is expected to begin without delay, an official confirmed.

“The foot overbridge is an essential project for ensuring public safety. It has been a long-pending demand of the residents, and we are now moving swiftly towards its execution,” the official said.

The design of the foot overbridge has been prepared by an official from the LDA’s project management consultancy (PMC) cell.

It is not only functional but also visually appealing and is expected to become a point of attraction along Shaheed Path, the official said.

“The design is innovative and aligned with the city’s vision of smart and safe infrastructure,” he added.

He further said that the estimated cost and timeline for completion will be determined once the DPR and related approvals are received from senior LDA officials.

Reacting to the development, residents living near Arjunganj said it is a welcome move.

Sunny Srivastava, a local resident, said, “This is a much-needed project. People cross the road in a risky manner, which is extremely unsafe. Once the foot overbridge is built, it will save time and prevent accidents.”

HT tried contacting LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava for his comment on Sunday, but he was unavailable.