LDA proposes park for pets, SP blasts idea as elitist
Pet lovers will soon have a park in the state capital where they will have all facilities for their pets. The tender for the park has been published.
According to Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials, the project will be completed under Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIFD) at a cost of about ₹6 crore.
Akshay Tripathi, V-C, LDA, said, “Entry of pets is banned in city parks but thousands of people have pets in the city and there was a need for a place where the dogs and pets could be brought for a walk. The proposed park will also have a play area for dogs and veterinary experts will be present to treat ill dogs. The park will also be used for dog grooming.”
The park will also have facilities like a dog food court, accessories store, etc.
However, Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former CM Akhilesh Yadav tweeted his opposition to the project. He hit out at the Yogi government over the dog park being built in Lucknow questioning the utility of the project. “Now where has the budget to build a park for Gullu come from”, Yadav tweeted? To reach that park, please start ‘Gullu Bus Service’ from different areas of Lucknow now or clarify that this park is only for Gullus coming in car-jeeps of big people.”
Ashutosh Varma, spokesperson of Samajwadi Party, said, “The BJP keeps on spending budget on projects for VVIPs and the well-heeled. Spending crores on such projects in such difficult times, when people are struggling to eat two meals, is sheer wastage of money.”
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
