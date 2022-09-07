LDA seals hotel building after probe finds violations

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday sealed Levana Suites after officials completed the forensic examination of the hotel complex, where four people were killed in a fire on Monday morning.

During the probe, the LDA found that the building violated several norms and recommended action against those responsible. The fire incident had already prompted authorities to issue orders for demolition of the four-storey building after following the “due process”.

According to the development authority, the hotel was constructed illegally as no commercial map was approved for the site where it came up.

During initial probe, the hotel management was not able to provide any map of the hotel approved by the development authority, said officials.

A team of LDA officials led by Rajive Kumar sealed the hotel after making a formal announcement through a public address system.

On Monday evening, the police had filed an FIR under IPC sections 304 (causing death due to negligent act), 308 (risking people’s lives by making them unconscious with their act) against four people, including the hotel’s two owners Rahul and Rohit Agarwal, Rohit’s father Pawan Agarwal, and the hotel’s general manager Sagar Srivastava. Rahul, Rohit Agarwal and Sagar Srivastava were sent to 14 days’ judicial custody on Tuesday.

People urged to report buildings violating norms

In wake of the Levana Suites fire incident on Monday, the Lucknow Police made an appeal to the general public on Wednesday to provide information about any building violating safety norms.

According to the cops, people can provide information through police stations or social media and the identity of the informer will be kept confidential. Citizens can also provide information to the police verbally or in writing. HTC