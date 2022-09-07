LDA seals hotel building after probe finds violations
According to the development authority, the hotel was constructed illegally as no commercial map was approved for the site where it came up
LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday sealed Levana Suites after officials completed the forensic examination of the hotel complex, where four people were killed in a fire on Monday morning.
During the probe, the LDA found that the building violated several norms and recommended action against those responsible. The fire incident had already prompted authorities to issue orders for demolition of the four-storey building after following the “due process”.
According to the development authority, the hotel was constructed illegally as no commercial map was approved for the site where it came up.
During initial probe, the hotel management was not able to provide any map of the hotel approved by the development authority, said officials.
A team of LDA officials led by Rajive Kumar sealed the hotel after making a formal announcement through a public address system.
On Monday evening, the police had filed an FIR under IPC sections 304 (causing death due to negligent act), 308 (risking people’s lives by making them unconscious with their act) against four people, including the hotel’s two owners Rahul and Rohit Agarwal, Rohit’s father Pawan Agarwal, and the hotel’s general manager Sagar Srivastava. Rahul, Rohit Agarwal and Sagar Srivastava were sent to 14 days’ judicial custody on Tuesday.
People urged to report buildings violating norms
In wake of the Levana Suites fire incident on Monday, the Lucknow Police made an appeal to the general public on Wednesday to provide information about any building violating safety norms.
According to the cops, people can provide information through police stations or social media and the identity of the informer will be kept confidential. Citizens can also provide information to the police verbally or in writing. HTC
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics