LDA seeks IAF nod for 2,504-acre housing project in Lucknow’s BKT

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has sought a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Indian Air Force (IAF) to launch its ambitious Naimish Nagar housing scheme in the Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) area. The scheme, spanning 2,504 acres along Sitapur–Raitha Road, is located near the IAF station in BKT. (For representation)

LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava stated that the authority had written to IAF authorities seeking permission to proceed with the project. “The proximity to the Air Force station requires us to obtain an NOC. Only then can we proceed,” he said.

The Naimish Nagar scheme will be one of LDA’s largest residential projects, covering around 15 million square meters. It will offer more than 5,000 plots for residential and commercial use and will be connected to Kisan Path for better road accessibility.

Another senior LDA official said the project’s layout might be revised if restrictions were imposed by the Air Force. “High-rise buildings and commercial complexes may not be allowed near the Air Force station. If permission is denied, we will modify the layout accordingly,” the official added.

The official stated that the construction of houses near Air Force stations was heavily regulated to ensure the safety of aircraft operations and personnel. Generally, no construction or structures are permitted within 100 meters of the boundary wall of an Air Force station.

For the housing project, LDA has identified 14 villages in the BKT tehsil where land acquisition will be taken up. They are Bhauli, Baurumau, Dhatingra, Gopramau, Laxmipur, Purba, Purva, Sairpur, Farrukhabad, Kodri Bhauli, Kamalabad, Kamalapur, Saidapur, and Palhari.

The project proposal is expected to be presented in the upcoming LDA board meeting for final approval. Once approved, land acquisition will begin, followed by development work.

Earlier, in a report published on March 23, LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar had stated that a committee led by the secretary was reviewing land parcels and logistical requirements to expedite the project’s launch.