LDA takes luxury leap amid doubts over demand

In a bold shift from its traditional role as an affordable housing provider, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has entered the luxury segment to challenge private developers with flats priced between ₹1.4 crore and ₹2.8 crore, even as hundreds of its budget homes built over two decades remain vacant and unsold. Representational image (SOURCED)

The authority opened bookings for Narmada Apartments in Sector-4 of Gomti Nagar Extension and Aishbagh Square Apartments along Mill Road. Both projects are designed as premium high-rise residential complexes.

The Narmada Apartments project, to be developed adjacent to LDA’s Rapti Apartments on G-20 Road, will span nearly 12,000 square metres with three 27-storey towers reaching approximately 90 metres in height. The complex will have 300 luxury 3-BHK flats with study rooms, each around 2,100 square feet, along with 12 penthouses of about 4,000 square feet. Flat prices will start from ₹1.4 crore, while penthouses will begin at ₹2.8 crore.

The Aishbagh Square Apartments project will have 384 luxury flats across four 27-storey towers, each measuring about 1,900 square feet. Located along Mill Road near Charbagh railway station, metro corridors and commercial hubs, the flats will be priced from ₹1.11 crore.

However, the authority continues to struggle with over 300 unsold and vacant flats in several schemes, including Sunrise (Mrigshira), Ratan Lok, Falguni Apartments, Sopan Enclave Phase-I, Priyadarshini, Sitapur Road, Magha, Ashleesha, Shravan, Smriti, Shristi, Poorva, Panchsheel and Parijat Apartments. Shravan Apartment has over 40 vacant units, while Smriti Apartment has more than 70 unsold flats in the decade-old project.

In many LDA housing complexes, Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) have not taken over maintenance, forcing the authority to continue managing societies long after completion. Residents cite poor construction quality, leakage, lift failures and incomplete facilities as reasons for resisting handover.

At Nehru Enclave, where registrations opened in 1989, no RWA has been formed in over two decades due to multiple unresolved issues. Despite LDA promising amenities like swimming pools, reserved parking in each cluster, community halls, cinema and theatre-like facilities, none were delivered to allottees. Residents continue to approach LDA officials to get their basic work done.

Vivek Sharma, a resident of Shristi Apartments, said people looking for luxury prefer private builders who offer better services, adding that LDA should first address its existing housing stock.

Harsh Vardhan, a resident of Parijat Apartments, said large flat sizes of 2,100 square feet and 4,000 square feet penthouses are rare in Lucknow, which could attract buyers despite the price.

Sagar Pal, a Gomti Nagar Extension resident, said private developers already provide similar facilities, but with better construction quality.

LDA zonal officer Devansh Trivedi said feasibility testing was conducted before the official launch, which received over 80% positive response.