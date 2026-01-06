LDA to begin IT City plot allotment for land pooling participants by month-end

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has accelerated development work at its IT City project on Sultanpur Road and is likely to begin allotting plots by the end of January for landowners who contributed land under the land pooling scheme, LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar said on Monday. Representational image (Sourced)

“Landowners who opted for land pooling would be given priority in the allotment process, after which the scheme would open for the general public, likely in March this year,” he said. Plots will be offered only in sectors where land acquisition has been completed and basic development work has started.

The authority has prepared eight sectors of the project for the first phase. According to official data, over 70% of land has been secured in these eight sectors out of a total of around 31 sectors, making them suitable for early allotment. Kumar said the plots would be allotted through a lottery system.

A senior LDA official said nearly 200 acres are under development in the first two sectors, where land blocks of about 2.5 acres have already been demarcated.

The IT City project covers 2,660 acres and will be developed across 10 sectors with direct connectivity to Sultanpur Road and Kisan Path. LDA has begun constructing internal roads and laying basic infrastructure.

Once completed, the project will have nearly 10,000 residential plots ranging from 72 square metres to 200 square metres, along with larger plots for group housing.