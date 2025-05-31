LDA to develop housing projects on Agra E-way, Bakshi Ka Talab

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will develop two major housing projects, including Udyog Nagar on the Agra Expressway and Naimish Nagar in Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT), to provide residential and infrastructure facilities to over three lakh people. These schemes, proposed under the Chief Minister Urban Expansion Scheme, aim to drive large-scale development in sectors like industry, health, education and logistics, while also creating new employment opportunities in the state capital. Udyog Nagar will be developed over 5,610 acres along the Agra Eway while Naimish Nagar will come up on 2,504 acres in BKT. (For Representation)

Officials presented detailed plans for both projects during a high-level review meeting chaired by housing and urban planning department secretary Balkar Singh here on Friday. Singh directed LDA officials to re-examine the schemes and prepare a detailed action plan within a week so that seed capital could be sanctioned from the Chief Minister Urban Expansion Fund.

Singh said in the meeting that Udyog Nagar will be developed over 5,610 acres along the Agra Expressway. The LDA has identified land in villages, including Bhalia, Adampur Indwara, Bahru, Jaliyamau, Madarpur, Ibrahimganj, Nakataura, Gahalwara, Tejkrishna Kheda, Revari, Sakra, and Dona, falling under Sadar and Sarojini Nagar tehsils.

Similarly, the Naimish Nagar project will come up on 2,504 acres in BKT tehsil along Sitapur-Raitha road. Villages identified for this scheme include Bhauli, Lakshmipur, Purba Gaon, Purva, Sairpur, Farrukhabad, Kodri Bhauli, Kamalabad, Kamalapur, Palhari, Gopramou, Barumou, Dhatingra, and Saidapur.

Singh also reviewed the ongoing development of IT and wellness cities, two other major LDA projects approved under the CM Urban Expansion Scheme. LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar, chief town and village planner Anil Kumar Mishra, Awas Bandhu director Ravi Jain, additional secretary Gyanendra Verma, chief town planner KK Gautam, finance controller Deepak Singh and joint secretary Sushil Pratap Singh were present in the meeting.