LDA yet to fix accountability of officials in building collapse case

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has yet not finalised a report against its officials responsible for the illegal construction of a three-storey building that collapsed in Transport Nagar on September 7 last year, killing eight people and injuring 28 others. The three-storey building that collapsed in Transport Nagar on September 7 last year, killing eight people and injuring 28 others. (File Photo)

Despite reminders by the state government, the authority has not prepared a list that could fix accountability on junior engineers, assistant engineers and other officials posted during the time of the building’s construction.

A senior LDA official admitted that the report remains incomplete. “The government has again sought the report, but we are still unable to identify all officials posted during that period,” he said.

Soon after the collapse, the LDA had got the structural audit of the building done by the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, which submitted a 72-page report, confirming that unauthorised construction and substandard material led to the tragedy, previously reported by HT in January 2025.

Despite having this forensic evidence, the LDA has not submitted any action report against the staff that failed to curb the illegal construction. Another official said the report “may be sent to the state government in the coming days,” but gave no firm timeline.

Urban experts said the delay reflects either gross administrative failure or a deliberate attempt to shield responsible officials.

Soon after the incident, LDA and LMC officials had promised to address key civic issues such as road repairs, drainage and streetlights, but no visible progress has been made till date, claim plot owners in the area.

When HT raised the issue with LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar, he did not respond to queries.

Residents and activists continue to raise concerns over widespread illegal constructions across the city. “If LDA cannot act even after loss of lives, how can we expect it to stop illegal constructions?” asked Kartik Singh, a resident of Gomti Nagar.