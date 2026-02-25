Bahraich , A male leopard rescued from atop a tree in Bitania village under the Nanpara forest range of the Bahraich Forest Division on Wednesday morning died while being taken to the range office, a senior forest official said. Leopard dies while being shifted being rescued from tree-top in UP's Bahraich

Divisional Forest Officer Sundaresha said the department received information around 7 am that a leopard was perched on a tree in Bitania village, after which a rescue team rushed to the spot.

"After nearly three hours of strenuous efforts, the team managed to trap the leopard alive in a net. It was subsequently placed in a cage," he told PTI.

The DFO said the animal drank water after being caged but soon began to show signs of breathlessness. "While it was being brought to the range office, the leopard died on the way," he said.

According to the officer, the deceased leopard was estimated to be around 12 to 14 months old. "Looking at the circumstances, it appears that the leopard may have died due to dehydration. However, the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report," Sundaresha said.

He added that as per the standard operating procedure, a panel of three veterinarians is conducting the post-mortem examination.

The DFO said Bitania village falls within a 3-km radius of areas adjoining the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division and the Dhaurahra forest range of Lakhimpur district, besides being located near a river. "An estimated 20 leopards have been recorded moving around in this belt," he said.

Sundaresha said the leopard was young and had climbed the same tree five times in the past three months. "On the earlier four occasions, it had climbed in the evening. As darkness reduces the risk to the animal and rescue preparations are difficult at that hour, no operation was carried out then," he said.

"This time it was morning and people from nearby villages had started gathering. There was a risk to the leopard's life, so a rescue operation was launched. Unfortunately, the leopard died," the DFO said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.