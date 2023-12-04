‘Leopard’ sighting scares Kakori residents

Forest teams were deployed after locals in village Meerpur Jehta in Kakori reported spotting a leopard in the area. Forest officials checking pugmarks (Sourced)

“Locals reported a leopard presence following which our teams reached the spot. The pugmarks were picked up and analysed. It was found the pugmarks were not that of a member of the cat family but possibly of a hyena,” said divisional forest officer Ravi Kumar Singh.

“Possibly the locals got confused as a hyena too has stripes on the body,” said the DFO. The forest department has deployed three teams to keep vigil on the movement of any wild animal.

“Locals can also inform us if they spot any wild animal. We shared the contact number of control room 0522-2716723 with the locals,” said Singh.

Leopards have been spotted by locals several times in the state capital.