LESA to conduct load survey in major line loss areas

The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) has decided to carry out a detailed load survey in areas with significant power line losses. Currently, certain areas of the city are witnessing line losses ranging between 15 to 20 percent, a problem that has long been exacerbated by power theft. Chowk, Aishbagh, Thakurganj, Aminabad, Residency, Rajajipuram, Raheem Nagar, Bakshi Ka Talab, Maal and Malihabad have reported maximum line loss. (Pic for representation)

The survey aims to pinpoint specific transformers experiencing the highest levels of loss, which will help identify key areas where interventions are urgently needed. Through this initiative, LESA intends to take targeted measures to curb electricity theft and reduce technical and non-technical losses. By improving monitoring systems and identifying potential theft hotspots, the company hopes to enhance the efficiency of power distribution, ultimately leading to better service delivery and reduced operational costs. The move is expected to have a significant impact on addressing the ongoing power loss challenges faced by the city.

Chief engineer LESA Ravi Agarwal said, “The teams are unearthing power thefts daily in different areas known for power theft, so survey of these areas is very important. Yesterday also the enforcement team, led by inspector Brijesh Singh of LESA, along with team members including assistant engineer Rajesh Kumar, sub-inspector Sikandar Prasad Chauhan, and other staff, conducted a thorough inspection of the area in Alamnagar. During their inspection at a residence in Sajjadia Colony, Alam Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Talakatora police station, they discovered a case of illegal electricity usage.”

The consumer, Ali Abbas, was found using electricity directly from an LT line feeding a public pump outside his residence. The consumer had extended the illegal wiring to his rooftop and connected it to his home, drawing an unauthorized 5 kW load from the LMV-1 supply. Despite having a legal meter installed, the consumer was bypassing the meter and consuming power directly from the unauthorized wiring. Immediate action was taken to address the theft.

Ravi Agarwal said, “The effort of LESA is to limit the line losses around 10% in the days to come.”