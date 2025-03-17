Light rain, thundershowers bring some relief from rising temp in U.P.

LUCKNOW Light rain and thundershowers were reported at isolated places over both the meteorological divisions of Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Hailstorm occurred at isolated places (Gorakhpur and Basti) over eastern Uttar Pradesh, bringing some relief from the rising temperature. Lucknowites woke up to a thundery development followed by light rain that turned weather pleasant. (HT photo)

Lucknowites woke up to a thundery development followed by light rain that turned weather pleasant in the first half. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow was 33.1 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

Gentle breeze swept the city in the morning and later in the evening. A number of locals came out of their homes to enjoy a cup of tea with bun and butter at their favourite stalls.

Meanwhile, air quality index (AQI) in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Greater Noida remained satisfactory as rain eradicated dust particles from the air, according to Central Pollution Control Board bulletin.

Forecast for the next 24 hour is clear sky with strong surface winds (20-30 kmph) very likely over the area. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 33 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

A weatherman said that maximum temperature is likely to have gradual fall by 2°C to 4°C during the next two days and thereafter gradual rise by 2°C to 4°C. The minimum temperature is likely to have gradual fall by 2°C in the next 2 days and thereafter gradual rise by 2°C to 3°C, according to IMD daily bulletin.

Weather is most likely to be dry and strong surface wind (20-30 kmph) very likely over the state. During the last 24 hours, night temperatures fell markedly in Prayagraj and Bareilly divisions of the state while there was no major change in the remaining divisions.

The night temperatures were appreciably above normal (+3.1 °C to +5°C) in Varanasi and Lucknow divisions, above normal (+1.6 °C to +3 °C) in Gorakhpur Moradabad, Jhansi and Meerut divisions and normal (-1.5 °C to +1.5 °C) in remaining divisions. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius in Ayodhya.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to conduct relief work with promptness in view of rain in a few districts. He said officers should visit such areas to keep an eye on relief work and provide help to the affected people. Yogi directed that the damage caused to the crops should be assessed and a report should be made available to the government so that further action can be taken in this regard.