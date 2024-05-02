Like father, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s younger son Karan Bhushan no stranger to world of wrestling

Sitting BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s younger son Karan Bhushan Singh, who the party has fielded from the Kaiserganj seat instead of his father, is no stranger to the world of wrestling. BJP’s Kaiserganj candidate Karan Bhushan Singh speaks to the media on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

While Karan is president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association, a post he was elected to in February, his father headed the Wrestling Federation of India for over a decade and faces charges of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Prateek Bhushan Singh, elder son of Brij Bhushan, is the BJP MLA from Gonda (Sadar) assembly constituency.

Karan Bhushan had also been a national level double trap shooter.

Born on December 13, 1990, Karan Bhushan is a law graduate from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia University, Faizabad. He has also done BBA from this university.

In addition, Karan Bhushan has done a diploma in business management from Australia. He is also chairman of a Cooperative Bank at Nawabganj in Gonda district.

Father of a son and a daughter, Karan Bhushan has been proactive in managing day-to-day affairs in his father’s constituency.

In Kaiserganj, the formal announcement of Karan Bhushan’s name by the BJP was greeted with excitement. Brij Bhushan has spent the last two years embroiled in serious charges of sexual harassment levelled by some of India’s top wrestlers.

Though he lost his sheen as a sports administrator, the six-time MP still holds considerable influence in the constituency where he won by 2,60,000 votes in 2019.

Brij Bhushan also enjoys a good rapport with the Samajwadi Party, whose chief Akhilesh Yadav had refrained from commenting on Singh even as the row dominated national headlines.

Singh switched to the SP in 2008 after the BJP expelled him over cross-voting in the Lok Sabha over a no-confidence motion. He again joined the BJP before the 2014 general elections.