‘Live hazards’ hang loose in many areas of Lucknow

LUCKNOW Exposed electric wires on many streetlight poles across Lucknow continue to be potential hazards for humans and animals, even a year after a 15-year-old boy died of electrocution in Gudamba. Open wires on a pole in a public park at Vivek Khand, Gomti Nagar, in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Despite the tragedy, civic agencies haven’t implemented long-lasting safety measures, lament citizens..

A ground check by HT on Monday revealed that streetlight poles, with open wires, can still be found on main roads, inside parks and along footpaths in densely populated areas. Many stretches remain hazardous, endangering lives of pedestrians, children and daily commuters.

Even after last year’s incident, which also took place in a park, exposed wires are still seen in parks constructed in Indira Nagar, Gomti Nagar, Ashiana and other areas. Another issue that raised concern were the tapes on several streetlight poles found peeled off, likely due to rainwater.

LMC’s chief engineer (mechanical & electrical) Manoj Prabhat claimed that around 1.5 lakh poles have been covered. But when asked about the material used, he admitted that regular packaging tape, not proper electrical insulation tape, is being used.

“We are applying double layers of tape, which we believe prevents current,” said Prabhat. However, he could not confirm if the tape meets electrical safety standards.

This is in contrast with HT’s May 2025 report, which revealed that fewer than 50,000 poles had been secured despite there being over two lakh streetlight poles across the city.

When asked about unsafe poles in Gomti Nagar Extension, Prabhat deflected responsibility, saying the area falls under the jurisdiction of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).

Repeated attempts to contact LDA executive engineer (electrical) Manoj Sagar for clarification went in vain.

“If this is what ‘Smart City’ means, then it’s putting our lives at risk,” said Kartik Yadav, a commuter.

SPOT CHECK EXPOSES CIVIC NEGLIGENCE

Polytechnic to Lohia Path intersection: Multiple poles on this stretch have visible open wires.

Khadra locality: Wires dangling from poles are dangerously close to footpaths and remain unattended.

Opp Janeshwar Mishra Park: Numerous poles with exposed wires continue to pose electrocution risk.

Parks in Vivek Khand 1 and 4: Exposed wires visible.