A long time live-in partner allegedly hacked a 30-year-old woman to death following a confrontation between them in Bareilly district on Friday, senior police officials said on Sunday. Live-in partner hacks woman to death in Bareilly (Pic for representation)

They said the murder was discovered 24 hours after the crime when the victim’s friend reached her house on Saturday evening to find her dead on the floor. Police said the victim’s blood had dried up leading them to believe that the murder might have been committed 24 hours back.

A blood-stained axe, that police suspects could have been used in the crime, has been recovered from the house.

Bareilly circle officer, (highway) Nitin Kumar told media persons that the deceased Pinki Sagar worked as a para medical staff in a private hospital and was in a six-year-old live-in relationship with Jogendra Yadav with whom she lived at a rented accommodation in Ramganga Nagar.

Kumar said when Pinki did not report for duty for the past two days, her friend Babli reached her home and found her dead. Babli subsequently informed Pinki’s mother after which cops as well forensic team reached the spot.

Kumar admitted that Pinki’s absconding live-in partner was the prime suspect in the case and police teams were searching for him. He said Pinki’s mother Savitri Devi has filed an FIR of murder at Bithri police station.

Savitri told the police that Pinki was married to one Madan Lal around 12 years back and had a nine-year-old daughter too, who stays with her.

She said eight years back, Pinki and Madan got separated and had since moved into a live-in relationship. Savitri told the police that the two frequently had confrontation over her partner Jogendra Yadav’s drinking and suspected that her daughter could have been murdered after another showdown.