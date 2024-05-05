 Live-in partner hacks woman to death in Bareilly - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Live-in partner hacks woman to death in Bareilly

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 05, 2024 08:14 PM IST

They said the murder was discovered 24 hours after the crime when the victim’s friend reached her house on Saturday evening to find her dead on the floor.

A long time live-in partner allegedly hacked a 30-year-old woman to death following a confrontation between them in Bareilly district on Friday, senior police officials said on Sunday.

Live-in partner hacks woman to death in Bareilly (Pic for representation)
Live-in partner hacks woman to death in Bareilly (Pic for representation)

They said the murder was discovered 24 hours after the crime when the victim’s friend reached her house on Saturday evening to find her dead on the floor. Police said the victim’s blood had dried up leading them to believe that the murder might have been committed 24 hours back.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A blood-stained axe, that police suspects could have been used in the crime, has been recovered from the house.

Bareilly circle officer, (highway) Nitin Kumar told media persons that the deceased Pinki Sagar worked as a para medical staff in a private hospital and was in a six-year-old live-in relationship with Jogendra Yadav with whom she lived at a rented accommodation in Ramganga Nagar.

Kumar said when Pinki did not report for duty for the past two days, her friend Babli reached her home and found her dead. Babli subsequently informed Pinki’s mother after which cops as well forensic team reached the spot.

Kumar admitted that Pinki’s absconding live-in partner was the prime suspect in the case and police teams were searching for him. He said Pinki’s mother Savitri Devi has filed an FIR of murder at Bithri police station.

Savitri told the police that Pinki was married to one Madan Lal around 12 years back and had a nine-year-old daughter too, who stays with her.

She said eight years back, Pinki and Madan got separated and had since moved into a live-in relationship. Savitri told the police that the two frequently had confrontation over her partner Jogendra Yadav’s drinking and suspected that her daughter could have been murdered after another showdown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Live-in partner hacks woman to death in Bareilly
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On