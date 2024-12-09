Lko: Family of deceased to hunger strike over medical negligence

Nearly two weeks after 60-year-old Abrar Khan died allegedly due to lack of ventilator support at Lari Cardiology Centre, his family remains in limbo, seeking justice and answers from the authorities. In the absence of a resolution, Saif Khan, the elder son of the deceased, along with his cousin, has vowed to begin a hunger strike near their residence from December 11, if no progress is made by then. Saif Khan, the elder son of the deceased, along with his cousin, has vowed to begin a hunger strike near their residence from December 11 (Sourced)

Abrar is survived by two sons and a young daughter with a disability, all of whom are anxiously awaiting the results of an ongoing investigation into his death. They allege that his passing was due to a shortage of ventilators and medical negligence at the hospital. “We are desperate, and if nothing changes soon, we will begin a hunger strike. We hope to garner solidarity from others as well,” said Saif Khan, adding that their repeated attempts to reach the deputy chief minister’s office, the hospital, and the chief medical officer have yielded no response.

Despite King George’s Medical University (KGMU) completing its internal investigation a week ago, the family has heard little from authorities. The investigation committee, consisting of senior hospital officials, has failed to provide any answers. Saif expressed frustration, “After I gave my statement to the investigation committee, I have heard nothing. We’re still fighting for a government job and compensation for my disabled sister, but there’s no progress on the case.”

“The doctors were rude and negligent when treating my father in the emergency room. Despite the few of us present that night, the hospital falsely claimed there was a large crowd. The video that has circulated clearly shows the doctors ignoring our pleas for help,” Saif said.

The situation remains stagnant even after the deputy CM, Brajesh Pathak, informally dismissed the results of the KGMU investigation. KGMU’s vice chancellor, Dr Soniya Nityanand, maintains that the hospital’s internal inquiry was thorough, and without formal communication from the deputy CM, no further investigation can be pursued.

Dr NB Singh, chief medical officer, confirmed that the family’s request for financial assistance and a government job for Saif’s sister, Nisha Khan, who is wheelchair-bound, has been forwarded to the CM’s office for consideration.