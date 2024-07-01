Lko jail superintendent among 15 officers reshuffled

In a major overhauling in the UP Prison Administration and Reform Services Department, the superintendents of 15 jails across the state, including senior superintendent of Lucknow district jail, have been transferred by the state government here on Sunday. HT Image

A senior government official confirmed that Lucknow jail senior superintendent Ashish Tiwari has been transferred to Central Jail, Fatehgarh in the same capacity while Brijendra Singh has replaced him in Lucknow jail.

Amita Dubey has been made superintendent of Saharanpur jail; Mohd Akram has been made superintendent of Bhadohi jail; Vinay Kumar Gautam has been sent as new superintendent of Jaunpur jail while Alok Singh has become jail superintendent of Banda.

Similarly, PK Tripathi has been shifted as new superintendent of Fatehpur jail; Viresh Sharma transferred as Meerut jail superintendent; Shashi Kant Mishra as jail superintendent of Ambedkarnagar; Anshuman Kumar as Mathura jail superintendent; Brijesh Kumar Gautam as Gautam Buddh Nagar jail superintendent; Arun Pratap Singh as Ghazipur jail superintendent; Sita Ram as Ghaziabad jail superintendent; Abhishek Chaudhary as Muzaffarnagar jail superintendent and Satya Praksh as Saharanpur jail superintendent.