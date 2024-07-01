 Lko jail superintendent among 15 officers reshuffled - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lko jail superintendent among 15 officers reshuffled

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 01, 2024 06:22 AM IST

A senior government official confirmed that Lucknow jail senior superintendent Ashish Tiwari has been transferred to Central Jail, Fatehgarh in the same capacity while Brijendra Singh has replaced him in Lucknow jail

In a major overhauling in the UP Prison Administration and Reform Services Department, the superintendents of 15 jails across the state, including senior superintendent of Lucknow district jail, have been transferred by the state government here on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

A senior government official confirmed that Lucknow jail senior superintendent Ashish Tiwari has been transferred to Central Jail, Fatehgarh in the same capacity while Brijendra Singh has replaced him in Lucknow jail.

Amita Dubey has been made superintendent of Saharanpur jail; Mohd Akram has been made superintendent of Bhadohi jail; Vinay Kumar Gautam has been sent as new superintendent of Jaunpur jail while Alok Singh has become jail superintendent of Banda.

Similarly, PK Tripathi has been shifted as new superintendent of Fatehpur jail; Viresh Sharma transferred as Meerut jail superintendent; Shashi Kant Mishra as jail superintendent of Ambedkarnagar; Anshuman Kumar as Mathura jail superintendent; Brijesh Kumar Gautam as Gautam Buddh Nagar jail superintendent; Arun Pratap Singh as Ghazipur jail superintendent; Sita Ram as Ghaziabad jail superintendent; Abhishek Chaudhary as Muzaffarnagar jail superintendent and Satya Praksh as Saharanpur jail superintendent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Lko jail superintendent among 15 officers reshuffled
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On