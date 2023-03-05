Lko Kaushal Mahotsav begins, 3,500 candidates interviewed on Day 1

Lucknow More than 26,000 youths got registered for the two-day Lucknow Kaushal Mahotsav that began at Colvin Taluqdars’ College on Saturday. On day one, 3,500 candidates were interviewed. A total of 112 companies have more than 50,000 vacancies in 20 different sectors. Candidates appearing in interview. (HT)

State BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary inaugurated the Mahotsav with several other dignitaries, including deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and BJP MLC Mukesh Kumar. BJP leader Neeraj Singh said the event was organized on the inspiration of defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Chaudhary said, “There is no dearth of talent in our youths. All they need is the right opportunity. For the development of the state, participation of youths is a must.” He wished good luck to those who turned up to take part in the event.

Pathak said, “Youths look for job opportunities after completing their education. This event will help them in a big way to get the right kind of job.” Vocational education minister Kapil Dev Agarwal said his department was trying to connect with youths. Labour minister Anil Rajbhar also addressed the gathering.

To empower the local youths with employability in all sectors and to promote opportunities for apprenticeship, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) had organised the event along with its strategic implementation and knowledge partner, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Uttar Pradesh government.

AKTU’s Innovation Hub is also actively participating in the programme.