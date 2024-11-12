Lko photographers protest against 17k photoshoot fee at JM park

Photographers in Lucknow on Tuesday opposed the Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) decision to impose a ₹17,000 plus GST fee for wedding and personal photoshoots at Janeshwar Mishra Park. The park, once a popular free venue for such shoots, has now become a source of contention. The park, once a popular free venue for such shoots, has now become a source of contention. (HT Photo)

The park, which previously allowed such shoots without a fee, has become a favoured location for photographers due to its scenic beauty. However, the new charge has triggered backlash, with photographers arguing that it could deter clients and threaten their livelihoods.

Members of the Photographer’s Association Uttar Pradesh (PAUP), along with private studio photographers, gathered outside the LDA office on Tuesday to protest. PAUP general secretary Surendra Singh Bisht criticised the fee, stating it places an “unreasonable burden” on photographers and their clients. “Our clients are unwilling to pay this much for a photoshoot,” said Bisht.

“If facilities, such as changing rooms and clean washrooms are provided, clients may consider paying a fee. But without these, the high charges are unjustifiable,” Bisht added. He questioned why the government provides subsidies for commercial shoots yet imposes this fee for personal photoshoots.

They sought a meeting with LDA vice chairperson Prathamesh Kumar but were informed of his unavailability. However, additional secretary Gyanendra Verma later met the protesters and assured them that a meeting would be arranged with Kumar to address their concerns.

An LDA official defended the fee as a way to generate revenue due to the park’s rising popularity. Previously, commercial shoots were charged ₹50,000 plus GST and a similar security deposit, making the new fee lower in comparison, he added. However, photographers argued that personal and commercial shoots are fundamentally different, with personal projects having significantly lower budgets.

Photographers expressed hope that their concerns would be addressed and urged the LDA to reconsider and implement a reasonable fee structure. “The policy should balance revenue needs with the livelihood of photographers and affordability for clients,” Bisht stated.