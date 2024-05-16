 Lko sizzles @ 42.4 deg C as mercury goes north, heat wave in the offing - Hindustan Times
Lko sizzles @ 42.4 deg C as mercury goes north, heat wave in the offing

ByHT Correspondent
May 17, 2024 05:40 AM IST

Due to favourable synoptic conditions and increasing speed of hot westerly winds, there is a possibility of gradual increase of 1-3 degree Celsius in the temperature of the state during the next 3-4 days, due to which heat wave (loo) is likely to start from Friday and continue during the next fortnight of May.

LUCKNOW: For the first time in this season, the maximum temperature in the state crossed the 45˚Celsius mark. Kanpur (Indian Air Force) station was the hottest with 45.1˚Celsius on Thursday, while the temperature in Agra and Bundelkhand region remained between 43-45 degrees Celsius.

As per the state forecast, the weather is likely to remain dry over the state. (Pic for representation)
Forecast for Lucknow for Friday is clear sky and sunny day. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 43 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively. The day temperature in the state capital soared to 42.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, said Mohd Danish, Lucknow met incharge.

As per the state forecast, the weather is likely to remain dry over the state. The Met department has issued warning of heat wave conditions very likely at isolated places over the state. In Jhansi, day temperature soared to 44.5 degrees Celsius, Agra 44.2, Prayagraj 43.5, Varanasi 43.4, Hamirpur 43.2, Bulandshahr and Etawah 43 and Basti 42 degrees Celsius.

The southwest monsoon is likely to enter the South Andaman Sea on its normal date of May 19 and Kerala on May 31, one day before its normal date of June 1. Only after this will the progress of the monsoon in the rest of India will be determined on the basis of the activity of both its branches .

In Uttar Pradesh, the normal date of entry of the monsoon from Bay of Bengal in the north-eastern part of the state through Gorakhpur is June 18, the normal date of reaching the capital Lucknow is June 23 and the normal date of covering the whole state is June 27, as per the met department .

New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
