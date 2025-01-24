Lko: Construction debris to be turned into eco-friendly tiles, bricks

With the state capital witnessing a construction boom, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is stepping up its efforts to manage increasing demolition waste. The LMC is expanding its construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant, increasing its daily capacity from 110 metric tons to approximately 500 metric tons. This facility, located in the Mohanlal Ganj area, will not only address the growing waste disposal challenge but also provide affordable, eco-friendly construction materials such as tiles, bricks, and paver blocks. The plant’s operations are expected to generate increased revenue for the LMC (Sourced)

Currently, the city generates 50 metric tons of C&D waste daily, a figure expected to rise as construction activities continue to surge. To cope with this growing demand, the LMC plans to offer these processed materials at prices about 10% lower than current market rates, aiming to make them more accessible for local construction projects, according to officials.

This expansion will utilise advanced wet processing technology to convert waste into valuable materials such as tiles, bricks, interlocking paver blocks, solid concrete blocks, and flowerpots, all priced competitively to encourage their adoption in local construction efforts.

According to additional municipal commissioner Arvind Kumar Rao, a 15-year tender was awarded to a private company in 2024 for the plant’s operation. This initiative is not only aimed at better utilising C&D waste—which has often been left unprocessed—but also aligns with the C&D Waste Management Rules, 2016, which mandate that 15-20% of recycled materials be used in all government construction projects.

“The plant will revolutionise how we handle construction and demolition waste in the city,” said an LMC official. “The waste will be processed and converted into high-quality materials, making them affordable and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional construction materials,” he stated.

The plant’s operations are expected to generate increased revenue for the LMC while addressing significant waste disposal challenges faced by the city, added officials.