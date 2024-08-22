Lko’s Engineering College, Atal Crossings: Remodelling soon, to tackle traffic mess at crossroads

Traffic jams at Engineering College Crossing and Atal Crossing (Ring Road) of the state capital will soon be a thing of the past. The remodelling and place-making at these two crossings will be carried out by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) at a cost of about ₹2.25 crore. The Engineering College Crossing (Sourced)

Instructions to issue the work tender were given by the LDA vice chairperson Prathamesh Kumar on Thursday.

Kumar said that a survey of the sites was conducted and suggestions were received for the re-modelling of the intersections. Based on this, the re-designing and road safety work will be done at the Engineering College intersection at a cost of about ₹1 crore 52 lakh and at the Atal intersection at a cost of around ₹75 lakh.

The work will include constructing roads and tabletops, improving the central island, and installing curb stones and footpaths. Furthermore, signage will be installed as part of the road-marking work for added security, an LDA release read.

Meanwhile, addressing the dispute surrounding the two cremation grounds near the LIG and EWS buildings in Sector-G under village Chuiyapur in Jankipuram Yojana, a 2.75-meter-high boundary wall will be constructed around both these cremation grounds. It is expected that about ₹60 lakh will be spent on this.

Additionally, decorative and LED lights will be installed on various roads and intersections of the city at a cost of about ₹94 lakh. The organisation taking the contract for this work will also have to maintain the lights for three years, the press note read.

Kumar also mentioned that development work will be done in Sopan Enclave located on Sitapur Road, Priyadarshini Scheme. Under this, the park of the society will be levelled, and horticulture work will be done. At the same time, barriers, traffic mirrors, etc will be installed on the premises for security purposes. Also, numbering work will be done in the car park for the convenience of the allottees.

Similarly, work of repairing lights, etc. will be carried out at Jyotiba Phule Park, Shanti Upvan, Vanasthali, Smriti Upvan, D1 Parking, Gol Market, and the service road parallel to Shaheed Path located at Kanpur Road Scheme.