Lko’s Shaheed Path-Kisan Path 4-lane road work to accelerate

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has directed officials to speed up the construction of a 24-metre-wide four-lane road and a dam on the right bank of the Gomti River to establish a direct connection between Shaheed Path and Kisan Path. The initiative is part of LDA’s Green Corridor project aimed at improving intra-city connectivity. Officials instructed to begin soil levelling and resolve land issues to ensure timely completion of the Green Corridor project. (SOURCED)

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar, who conducted a spot inspection on Wednesday, instructed officials to begin soil levelling on the identified land for the proposed dam without delay. A joint task force comprising members from engineering zone-1, the acquisition section, and the project implementation unit (PIU) has been formed to address construction hurdles.

To strengthen ground-level supervision, a site office will be set up behind Ekana Cricket Stadium, staffed with personnel from key departments, LDA officials said.

Kumar also reviewed the 45-metre-wide road planned under the Ekana Stadium’s parallel master plan and issued implementation directions. He then visited CG City’s wetland area, where a 6-metre-wide pathway is being developed along a coffer dam.

During the visit, Kumar called for an increase in manpower to expedite the work. On being informed about pending land acquisition issues affecting the pathway’s progress, he instructed Naib Tehsildar Amit Tripathi to complete land demarcation and marking within a week in coordination with the revenue department.

Later, the vice chairman inspected the under-construction Tower-A and Tower-B of the CSI Tower project in CG City, being built by a private developer. Observing sluggish progress, he directed officials to issue a final notice to the contractor. He warned that continued delays would lead to withholding of payments, forfeiture of security deposits, and blacklisting of the firm.

At Sanskriti School, Kumar directed officials to complete all pending sports facilities within a month. He also set deadlines for finalising external development, basement flooring, drainage, and other civil and electrical works.

LDA chief engineer Navneet Sharma, PIU in-charge AK Sengar, executive engineers Manoj Sagar and Ajit Kumar, and other senior officials were present during the inspection, the LDA press release stated.