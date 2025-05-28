Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lko’s Shaheed Path-Kisan Path 4-lane road work to accelerate

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 28, 2025 09:04 PM IST

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar, who conducted a spot inspection on Wednesday, instructed officials to begin soil levelling on the identified land for the proposed dam without delay. A joint task force comprising members from engineering zone-1, the acquisition section, and the project implementation unit (PIU) has been formed to address construction hurdles.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has directed officials to speed up the construction of a 24-metre-wide four-lane road and a dam on the right bank of the Gomti River to establish a direct connection between Shaheed Path and Kisan Path. The initiative is part of LDA’s Green Corridor project aimed at improving intra-city connectivity.

Officials instructed to begin soil levelling and resolve land issues to ensure timely completion of the Green Corridor project. (SOURCED)
Officials instructed to begin soil levelling and resolve land issues to ensure timely completion of the Green Corridor project. (SOURCED)

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar, who conducted a spot inspection on Wednesday, instructed officials to begin soil levelling on the identified land for the proposed dam without delay. A joint task force comprising members from engineering zone-1, the acquisition section, and the project implementation unit (PIU) has been formed to address construction hurdles.

To strengthen ground-level supervision, a site office will be set up behind Ekana Cricket Stadium, staffed with personnel from key departments, LDA officials said.

Kumar also reviewed the 45-metre-wide road planned under the Ekana Stadium’s parallel master plan and issued implementation directions. He then visited CG City’s wetland area, where a 6-metre-wide pathway is being developed along a coffer dam.

During the visit, Kumar called for an increase in manpower to expedite the work. On being informed about pending land acquisition issues affecting the pathway’s progress, he instructed Naib Tehsildar Amit Tripathi to complete land demarcation and marking within a week in coordination with the revenue department.

Later, the vice chairman inspected the under-construction Tower-A and Tower-B of the CSI Tower project in CG City, being built by a private developer. Observing sluggish progress, he directed officials to issue a final notice to the contractor. He warned that continued delays would lead to withholding of payments, forfeiture of security deposits, and blacklisting of the firm.

At Sanskriti School, Kumar directed officials to complete all pending sports facilities within a month. He also set deadlines for finalising external development, basement flooring, drainage, and other civil and electrical works.

LDA chief engineer Navneet Sharma, PIU in-charge AK Sengar, executive engineers Manoj Sagar and Ajit Kumar, and other senior officials were present during the inspection, the LDA press release stated.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Lko’s Shaheed Path-Kisan Path 4-lane road work to accelerate
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On