LMC apathetic, Lko battles garbage, unlit streets & civic neglect

Lucknow continues to struggle with widespread civic mismanagement as residents across major localities complain of poor sanitation, open garbage dumping, dysfunctional streetlights, uncovered drains, and encroachments. Despite repeated complaints, officials of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) have neglected to act, intensifying public issues. A drain without a cover (HT Photo)

A ground visit by Hindustan Times on Wednesday revealed multiple failures of basic civic upkeep in areas such as Gomti Nagar, Dalibagh, Aashiana, Manasrovar Yojana, Transport Nagar, Vikas Nagar, Aliganj, and Jankipuram. Residents in all these areas reported either the complete absence or poor quality of municipal services.

In Gomti Nagar, residents said that street sweeping and waste collection are being selectively carried out. Roop Kumar Sharma, president of Greater Lucknow Jankalyan Mahasamiti, pointed out that in Vivek Khand, out of 10 houses, only four receive door-to-door waste collection.

“Sweeping is irregular and the drains remain open. I filed a complaint about an uncovered nullah in Vivek Khand in November, but there has been no response from the zonal in-charge or additional commissioner,” he said.

He added that this neglect is not limited to one locality but is also visible in Patrakarpuram and Gomti Nagar Extension. “LMC only acts after an accident. Until then, no one takes accountability,” Sharma said.

Garbage choke Vinamra Khand roads

In Vinamra Khand 2 of Gomti Nagar, a stretch of road is completely choked with garbage. “It’s been like this for weeks and no action has been taken by officials despite complaints,” said a resident.

Dysfunctional streetlights

Several key roads remain in darkness due to dysfunctional streetlights. Akash Tripathi, a resident of Gomti Nagar, highlighted that the stretch between Lohia Park and BBD, considered a VIP route, has remained dark for days. “It’s unsafe and unacceptable. Streetlights are out, but no one is fixing them,” he said.

Similar complaints were reported from Dalibagh, where residents said streetlights have not worked for two weeks. Ironically, an additional municipal commissioner residing in the area has also not ensured resolution of the issue.

Jankipuram open drains

In Jankipuram Extension, residents are facing the twin problems of open drains and defunct streetlights. “These open drains pose a serious safety hazard at night. Streetlights are not working either. We’ve complained, but the zonal in-charge has not responded,” said Prem Shukla, a local resident.

When HT contacted additional municipal commissioner Lalit Kumar on Tuesday regarding these issues, he assured a prompt response. However, as of Wednesday, residents said no improvement was visible on the ground.

The public is now looking towards newly-appointed municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, hoping for urgent intervention and sustained attention to resolve these long-standing civic issues.