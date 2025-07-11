LMC bets on CMP to decongest city roads

After multiple initiatives failed to yield results in the city which struggles with daily traffic chaos, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has now come up with another plan to decongest roads. Traffic congestion caused by unplanned stoppages of buses and unregulated e-rickshaw movement has long been a recurring problem at several busy intersections of Lucknow. (File photo)

LMC officials on Thursday reviewed a detailed presentation of its proposed City Mobility Plan (CMP) for the first time. The plan is aimed at regulating public transport, managing traffic flow, and improving overall urban mobility under a long-term vision.

The proposal is part of a comprehensive mobility plan, also referred to as a sustainable urban mobility plan, to streamline movement of people and goods while integrating land use and infrastructure planning.

A senior LMC official said the CMP focuses on building a safer, more efficient, and sustainable transport system for the city, which has been grappling with growing traffic pressure due to unregulated e-rickshaws and buses.

Traffic congestion caused by unplanned stoppages of buses and unregulated e-rickshaw movement has long been a recurring problem at several busy intersections of Lucknow.

“We receive regular complaints from commuters who suffer long delays due to buses stopping on the wrong side or e-rickshaws blocking crossings. This plan addresses those issues directly,” the official said.

An LMC official said that earlier, the municipal corporation drives were limited to removing encroachment, one of the major reasons behind road congestion.

The presentation being prepared by a private consultancy based in Delhi was on Thursday shown to municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, who confirmed that the plan would be integrated into the city’s Master Plan 2045.

“This is a forward-looking initiative. It takes into account mobility needs of the next 20 years and will help in improving the quality of life for city residents,” Kumar said.

The plan will next be placed before the divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob. Upon her approval, it will be forwarded to the state government for final clearance, he added.

Officials said that a city-wide traffic survey will be conducted to map congestion-prone zones and identify areas for immediate intervention. The plan also proposes digital solutions and the inclusion of AI-driven monitoring systems to manage traffic more efficiently.

Currently, the city has a fleet of 32 CNG buses and 140 electric buses operated by Lucknow City Transport Services Limited (LCTSL).

LMC officials said that the involvement of the traffic police and district administration would be crucial for the successful implementation of the CMP. Earlier, during the tenure of the former municipal commissioner, a similar idea was floated but it did not move forward. This time, however, officials said they were confident that the proposal would get the necessary approvals.

CMP presentation: Key proposals

- Construction of elevated roads and new flyovers to ease congestion at choke points

- Improvement of existing road infrastructure and junctions

- Creation of dedicated parking zones to reduce roadside vehicle halts

- Regulation of e-rickshaw movement -- permitting them only in inner lanes and prohibiting their operation on main roads.

- Streamlining city bus routes and ensuring buses stop only at designated points to prevent traffic bottlenecks