LMC cracks the whip at Lucknow wall defacers

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has initiated action against people who regularly deface walls, or put up posters. During the last 24 hours, around 50 people have been served notices across the city. In this, a fine from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 has been imposed by the LMC team.

Ashok Singh, chief tax fixation officer, LMC and also in-charge of the publicity department, LMC, says that a resolution to fine defacers was passed in the LMC House in June 2019.

He said, “Despite LMC’s best efforts people are scribbling on walls, pasting posters, putting up illegal hoardings, spitting and urinating on them. In the last 24 hours, we have served notices to around 50 people and some individuals have been caught spitting on the walls. A few people were also served notices for urinating on walls.”

Problems due to small leaflets and posters pasted on walls

The LMC men are facing difficulty in removing small posters and leaflets from the walls in Old City areas of Chowk where guests of the Global Investors Summit and G20 meet are supposed to visit heritage monuments. LMC men are also busy removing pan stains and scribblings and slogans from the walls of heritage areas, said Ashok Singh.

He said, “We are going to deal strictly with the wall defacers who spoil the beauty of the city by spitting, urinating, pasting posters, leaflets, putting up kiosks, banners and hoardings.”

Municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh said, “The LMC has removed around 6,500 hoardings, banners, kiosks, etc which were spoiling the skyline of the city. We are going to continue this strictness around the city after the event is over.”

LMC House passed a resolution to control wall defacing in June 2019

Wall defacers can face a fine of ₹10,000 besides an FIR

Storing building material on road: ₹50,000

Urinating in the open or at a public place: ₹200.

Emptying sewer directly into drains, pond, river or other water body: ₹10,000.

Street vendors throwing waste on road: ₹1000.

Marriage lawns, hotels and restaurants spreading filth will also have to shell out ₹10,000.

Throwing litter on road, drain, water body: ₹5000 to ₹10,000

The same amount can also be imposed as fine on organisers for leaving filth on the road after functions.

Eateries, tea stalls, egg stalls, etc spreading filth on the road will also be fined ₹5000 to ₹10,000.

Motor garages and automobile repair centres will be fined ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 if they are found leaving filth on the road.

The same amount can be imposed on those caught defecating in the open or at a public place.

Residents refusing to give waste to door-to-door garbage collectors: ₹1000 per day.