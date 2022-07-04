LMC demolishes illegal construction
The enforcement team of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) demolished the wall of a petrol pump owned by corporator Jaglal Yadav, on Monday. The wall had been constructed on the drain (belonging to the LMC).
The enforcement team along with tehsildar Ratna Mishra demolished the construction on the municipal land on the petrol pump premises.
The corporator had been caught stealing power through a hot wire (katia) at his house in Faizaullahganj a few days back.
During the demolition process, the corporator and his supporters created a ruckus. He accused the LMC of acting on the directives of the ruling party.
According to the additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh, “The petrol pump blocked the drain on Khasra No. 256 which is the property of the LMC. Pucca construction was done by the corporator on a large part of the drain passing near the petrol pump, which was removed.
“The notice for demolition was sent on May 19. Action was taken to vacate the LMC land included into the petrol pump.”
Meanwhile, Jaglal Yadav said, “There was no need to demolish the wall. I would have removed them if they had said this to me.”
During the demolition drive, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow North Pooja Shukla also reached the spot in support of corporator. She opposed the action of LMC, calling it discriminatory and biased.
-
Ghazipur slaughterhouse to remain closed, NGT panel to look into its environmental impact
The Ghazipur slaughterhouse – Delhi's only legal facility to butcher buffaloes, sheep, and goats – will not be allowed to reopen just yet. During the hearing of a review petition on Monday, the National Green Tribunal directed the formation of another expert committee to look into the environmental impact of the slaughterhouse. Mohammad Arshad Qureshi, who heads the Delhi Meat Merchant Association said businesses have been severely impacted over the past one month.
-
Pune rural police plan aims to prevent youth from turning to crime
PUNE Similar to the cleanliness mission that aims to keep our surroundings spick and span, the Pune Rural Police will soon launch 'Mission turning point' programme which aims to prevent youth involvement in criminal activities. The concept was coined by the additional superintendent of police Mitesh Ghatte and focuses on counselling for school-college students and preventing them from engaging in crime or illegal activities. College-going youths are 'cutting birthday cakes using swords.'
-
Delhi HC rejects plea that sought to increase size of ‘health warning’ label on liquor bottles
Refusing to entertain a plea that sought directions to the Delhi government to increase the font size of the ”health warnings” on liquor bottles and packages, to make them on par with those on cigarette packets and tobacco products, the Delhi high court said all liquor bottles already carry “health warnings”, as specified by the excise rules.
-
BJP walks out of Delhi assembly over ‘closure of schools’, AAP dismisses allegation
Legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday staged a walkout from the Delhi assembly following a furore over the alleged closure of schools by the Aam Aadmi Party government. In a special mention under Rule 280, leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri raised the issue of closure of Delhi government schools and claimed that a Sarvodaya school in Ludlow Castle has been shut.
-
Akhilesh to launch SP membership drive in Lucknow today
The Samajwadi Party is to launch a membership drive within weeks of the loss of its bastions – Rampur and Azamgarh – to the ruling BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls. Party president Akhilesh Yadav will launch the membership drive from the SP's state headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday, the outfit's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said on Monday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics