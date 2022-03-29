LMC fines 157 for throwing garbage on roads
As many as 157 people were fined for throwing litter on the roads in different parts of the city on Monday.
Most of these people were shopkeepers, squatters who, instead of giving the waste to Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) men, were throwing it on the road.
Municipal Commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “Now throwing litter on roads will cost dear to the residents. A special drive to check litter on the roads is on in all the 110 wards. 48 LMC officers, 110 supervisors are part of the drive and will act against the litterbugs. I have directed the officials to impose fines on them under the Swachh Bharat Mission.”
A proposal to this effect was passed during the LMC House on July 8, 2019, but this is the first time that action has been taken on such a scale.
The LMC house had decided to impose a fine of ₹5,000 on the traders, stall owners, squatters, and others who litter the streets. Not only that, the house gave the power to LMC officials to lodge FIR against the defaulters.
“Littered streets, posters/banners on walls and buildings dent the image of the city in front of tourists. Often filth is found in main markets, outside important buildings of the city, public places, government buildings and walls of flyovers. That’s why LMC has decided to penalise the litterbugs,” said municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi.
The LMC house also decided to slap a fine of ₹1,000 per month on those who don’t pay door-to-door collection service charges to the company. Any squatter, who doesn’t collect filth in his dustbin, would be fined ₹5,000.
