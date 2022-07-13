LMC issues advisory to owners of aggressive dog breeds
Following an incident in Kaiserbagh where a pet Pitbull mauled her owner, an elderly woman, to death, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has issued an advisory to residents who have dangerous breeds like American Pitbull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Doberman Pinscher, Boxer and German Shepherd as pets.
Municipal Commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “Firstly, one should avoid keeping these dangerous breeds without proper training, and if you want to keep these dogs then along with dogs, the owners should also undergo training on tackling them.”
Yesterday, a retired teacher Sushila Tripathi, 75, a resident of Bengali Tola, Kaiserbagh, was mauled to death by her pet Pitbull. The injured woman was rushed to Balrampur Hospital by her neighbours. She later succumbed to her injuries.
According to reports, the woman’s son Amit has had two Pitbulls as pets for the past several years. Amit was in the gym at the time of the incident.
Inderjeet Singh further added that residents are advised to keep friendly breeds. However, anyone keeping aggressive dogs should pay special attention to their behaviour, mannerisms, food, living conditions and nature.
“In case of any behavioural change, the nearest veterinary doctor should be contacted. Proper care of large dogs should be taken, and only trained dogs should be kept inside the house. According to the Control and Regulation of Dogs bye-law 2003, there is a provision to fine up to ₹5000, if the dog disturbs any neighbourhood or bites anyone outside his boundary wall,” Singh added.
Meanwhile, director of animal welfare Dr Arvaind Rao said, “The death of an elderly woman was unfortunate. According to our figures, this was the third case in the country where the Pitbull attacked his owner or any other member of the house. Before Lucknow, such cases have been reported in Yamunanagar in Haryana in February 2022 and Jaipur in Rajasthan in July 2021.”
Dr Rao said this dog breed is known to attack its owners when angry or provoked and was banned in many countries. “The municipal corporation has issued licenses of 4824 pet dogs of all species in the capital since April, of which 23 licenses are for Pitbulls,” Dr Rao added.
LMC veterinary officer Dr Abhinav Verma said, “LMC doesn’t have records whether the Pitbull that killed the elderly woman was registered with it. We will clarify from the owners if they have any licence for the dogs.”
-
Visually impaired teacher ‘brutally assaulted’ at police station, probe ordered
A visually impaired government school teacher was allegedly abused and brutally assaulted by a police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) inside a police station in Bihar's Rohtas district, prompting the superintendent of police to order a probe on Wednesday after video and audio clips purportedly related to the incident began circulating on the social media. According to The teacher, Sanjay Kumar Vishvakarma of Nauhatta, he has a running dispute with his coparceners and ASI Manish Kumar Sharma has been favouring the other side.
-
Deoghar Shrawani Mela begins after two-year gap
The famous Shrawani Mela was formally inaugurated on Wednesday, throwing open the Kanwariya Path that would be used by the devotees from Thursday to trek with Ganga water lifted at Sultanganj in Bihar and offer it at Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar. Jharkhand agriculture minister Badal Patralekh and Godda MP Nishikant Dubey did the honours. The month-long Mela in temple town Deoghar is one of the biggest congregation of devotees in eastern India.
-
After backlash, Lakhisarai DM clarifies ‘kurta pyjama’ remark
The district magistrate of Lakhisarai in Bihar, whose outburst against a teacher for wearing pyjama kurta at school has evoked a huge backlash on social media, on Wednesday clarified dM Sanjay Kumar Singh was angry over the mismanagement in the girls' school. There have been several instances in Bihar of officers inspecting schools and reprimanding teachers in public with cameras capturing the while episode.
-
Bihar launches app to help pilgrims
Pilgrims undertaking Kanwar Yatra commencing from Thursday can access information about various arrangements and facilities developed on the 90-kilometre-long stretch of Kanwariya Path that falls in Bihar with a click on an application which was launched by the state government on Wednesday. The app, Kanwar Yatra, 2022, will also offer options available to reach the famous Baidyanath Dham temple at Deoghar through road, trains and air.
-
Man arrested for running fake lift racket in Pune
PUNE Pune police, on Monday, arrested Tejas Ashok Shah (37), who allegedly failed to install lifts despite being paid money in advance. Police said that he has duped over 100 businessmen across the country and taken Rs 16,000 advance from each one. After interrogation, it was revealed that Shah has duped almost 50-100 businessmen across the country and taken almost Rs 16,000 in advance from each one.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics