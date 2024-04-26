LMC launches hotline number for reporting open manholes

LUCKNOW Despite multiple complaints by citizens, open drainage and manholes continue to pose hazards in various parts of Lucknow, particularly in Faizullaganj ward 3. A drain near Ekta School, adjacent Ramleela Maidan, has been left uncovered for over a year, causing frequent accidents. An eight-year-old boy had died after falling into an open manhole in Sector 7 Jankipuram in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Locals said many students have fallen into the open drain while cycling, some sustaining injuries. The hazardous condition of the area has prompted numerous complaints to local authorities, but residents claim their concerns have been ignored.

Mamta Tripathi, a resident of Faizullaganj Ward 3, expressed helplessness at the lack of response, saying: “We’ve filed complaints, but there’s been no action. How many more accidents will it take before something is done?”

However, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has released a public emergency contact number for reporting open manholes and sewers. Citizens can now use the CUG number 6390909044 to notify authorities about dangerous open drainage sites. The municipal corporation encourages people to send photos along with the exact location to ensure a quick response from maintenance teams.

“This new complaint redressal system will address the problem more effectively, allowing prompt capping of open manholes and drains,” said municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh.

Meanwhile, the Jal Sansthan has been tasked with certifying by Monday that all open manholes in the city have been covered. On Thursday, more than 50 open manholes were capped by a special team of Jal Sansthan in various parts of the city. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and prevent accidents related to uncovered manholes.