LMC launches projects worth 28.72 crore

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) launched 14 projects worth ₹28.72 crore on Thursday. The newly approved projects aim to expand water storage capacity and modernise supply networks. For representation only (HT Files)

The development is of particular importance to residents of Gomti Nagar Extension, who have long faced irregular water supply and sewerage problems. For years, families in the area have complained of low water pressure, shortage of clean drinking water, and an overburdened sewerage system.

According to officials, the works include construction of five clear water reservoirs (CWRs) of 660 kilolitre capacity each across Sectors 1, 4, 5, and 6 at a cost of ₹20.5 crore, renovation of the sewerage pumping station near Health City at ₹3.26 crore, four new tube wells in Makhdoompur, Saraswati Apartment, and Peeli Colony at ₹2.74 crore, along with reboring of four existing tube wells across different sectors at ₹2.22 crore.

The foundation stone was laid at OHT Complex, Health City Square, Sector-4, in the presence of finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, mayor Sushma Kharkwal, and BKT MLA Yogesh Shukla.

Addressing the gathering, Khanna said that the government is committed to transforming Lucknow into a modern and well-equipped city. “These projects will provide lasting relief to residents of Gomti Nagar Extension by ensuring reliable drinking water and better sewerage facilities,” he said.

The mayor stressed that addressing civic needs in developing localities remains a top priority. “With the completion of these 14 projects, residents will get timely relief from water supply and sewerage-related problems. The corporation will complete all works within the fixed time frame,” she assured.

Councilors, former representatives, senior officials, and local residents attended the ceremony in large numbers. Jalkal Department officials said that once completed, the projects will significantly improve the quality and pressure of water supply while strengthening sewerage management, directly benefiting thousands of households in Gomti Nagar Extension.