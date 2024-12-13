LMC offices open on Sat, Sun to meet 1K crore tax target

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has collected approximately ₹560 crore in taxes from residents till November, aiming to achieve a target of around ₹1,000 crore this financial year. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation office in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

To accelerate tax recovery, the LMC will keep all zonal offices and cash counters open on December 14 and 15 (Saturday and Sunday), from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Officials will contact defaulting building owners to ensure maximum house tax recovery during these days.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh has directed the continuation of work related to house tax assessment, revision, and recovery to meet the ambitious target. He emphasised the importance of utilising holidays to intensify efforts, ensuring no delay in the collection process.

In addition to tax recovery, the LMC is focusing on timely disbursement of honorariums for outsourced workers. Departments, particularly the health department, have been instructed to process payments through e-salary via online platforms without delay. To facilitate this, all relevant sections of the accounts and health departments will remain open on the two days, an LMC release read.

These measures aim to not only enhance house tax revenue but also ensure smooth administrative operations.