LMC sacks 2.5K safai karmcharis “working only on paper”

LUCKNOW LUCKNOW Sanitation in some areas of the city may be affected as the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has sacked 2,500 safai karmcharis who, according to civic authorities, were working only on paper.

“I was not finding these workers on the field. Outsourcing agencies were given enough time to prove the presence of these workers on the ground, but they failed to do so. By removing the extra workers, we would be saving ₹3 crore per month,” said municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi.

The municipal commissioner said cleanliness would not be affected as these workers made no difference to the work on the ground.

“Now, bills presented by the agencies would be scrutinised thoroughly, and if they fail to prove the presence of these employees, then strict action would be taken against them,” he added.

The LMC still has a workforce of over 9,500 sanitation workers and services of these workers will be utilised judiciously to keep the city clean, said Dwivedi.

However, a number of corporators expressed concern over the decision of the municipal commissioner to sack over 2,500 sanitation workers.

“There is severe shortage of sanitation workers in my ward, but nothing has been done. Corporators have to face people directly, but the municipal commissioner is taking decisions without thinking about public response,” said Amit Chaudhary, corporator.

Corporator from Ramji Lal Nagar- Sardar Patel ward, Girish Mishra said: “The municipal commissioner should have consulted corporators before taking such a decision, which affects the cleanliness of the ward. The decision has come at a time when the national sanitation survey is on and the ranking of the state capital may be affected due to this. The affected corporators will meet the mayor over the issue.”

LMC CRANES TO BE BACK

LMC cranes are set to make a comeback on the roads after additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh presented a report to the municipal commissioner, suggesting GPS and camera systems on the cranes, so that they don’t lift vehicles from unmarked areas.

After a recent viral video showing a car being towed away by a crane with a man sitting inside the vehicle, LMC cranes had stopped picking up vehicles from no parking zones. The civic body’s decision had resulted in traffic chaos in VVIP areas like Hazratganj, Mahanagar, Indira Nagar, Bhootnath, Qaiserbagh, Alambagh and Avadh crossing in the state capital.