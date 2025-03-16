LMC sets up house tax camp in Gomti Nagar Extension

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has launched daily house tax payment camps in Sector-4, Gomti Nagar Extension, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm until March 31. Residents can pay their pending house tax without incurring interest during this period. Residents can clear dues without interest until March 31 (Sourced)

According to Zone-4 in-charge Sanjay Yadav, the camp at the Lucknow Swachhata Abhiyan office, associated with LMC, will also provide free mutation (name transfer) services for newly constructed houses and flats.

LMC officials urged residents to clear their dues before the March 31 deadline to avoid a 12% interest penalty. As part of the initiative, on-the-spot property assessment services will also be available at no extra cost.

Responding to requests from Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), LMC has agreed to organise one-day camps in various RWA areas within the extension. The extended timings, covering both morning and evening slots, aim to provide convenience to residents, informed officials.

The initiative was announced following a meeting chaired by additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava, attended by Zone-4 representatives and RWA members, including Lucknow Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti president Umashankar Dubey.