Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LMC sets up house tax camp in Gomti Nagar Extension

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 16, 2025 09:26 PM IST

According to Zone-4 in-charge Sanjay Yadav, the camp at the Lucknow Swachhata Abhiyan office, associated with LMC, will also provide free mutation (name transfer) services for newly constructed houses and flats.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has launched daily house tax payment camps in Sector-4, Gomti Nagar Extension, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm until March 31. Residents can pay their pending house tax without incurring interest during this period.

Residents can clear dues without interest until March 31 (Sourced)
Residents can clear dues without interest until March 31 (Sourced)

According to Zone-4 in-charge Sanjay Yadav, the camp at the Lucknow Swachhata Abhiyan office, associated with LMC, will also provide free mutation (name transfer) services for newly constructed houses and flats.

LMC officials urged residents to clear their dues before the March 31 deadline to avoid a 12% interest penalty. As part of the initiative, on-the-spot property assessment services will also be available at no extra cost.

Responding to requests from Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), LMC has agreed to organise one-day camps in various RWA areas within the extension. The extended timings, covering both morning and evening slots, aim to provide convenience to residents, informed officials.

The initiative was announced following a meeting chaired by additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava, attended by Zone-4 representatives and RWA members, including Lucknow Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti president Umashankar Dubey.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On