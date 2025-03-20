LMC to launch special cleanliness campaign

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will launch a special cleanliness campaign to ensure better sanitation and to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. Officials were directed to intensify fogging, use drones for anti-larval spraying, and focus on cleaning public spaces, including religious sites and markets of the state capital. For representation only (HT File Photo)

LMC officials have identified critical hotspots where special fogging and anti-larval measures will be undertaken to curb the spread of dengue, malaria, and waterborne diseases.

Also, the municipal health officer and additional municipal commissioner have been directed to intensify cleaning in markets, religious places, and public spaces.

Gomti cleaning a priority

Municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh instructed officials to ensure regular cleaning of the Gomti, particularly tackling water hyacinth accumulation. Maintaining the river’s cleanliness is crucial for the city’s environment and water resources, he emphasised.

The LMC has appealed to citizens to support the campaign by avoiding littering. A public awareness campaign will soon be launched to encourage community participation. Additionally, Singh directed the additional municipal commissioner to engage with councillors from all 110 wards to address local cleanliness issues effectively.

An official of the Corporation said that the LMC will strictly monitor the implementation of the campaign, ensuring that Lucknow remains clean, safe, and disease-free for residents during the festive period.