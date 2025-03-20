Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LMC to launch special cleanliness campaign

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 20, 2025 08:53 PM IST

Lucknow Municipal Corporation to launch a cleanliness campaign to combat diseases, enhance sanitation, and engage citizens in maintaining cleanliness.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will launch a special cleanliness campaign to ensure better sanitation and to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. Officials were directed to intensify fogging, use drones for anti-larval spraying, and focus on cleaning public spaces, including religious sites and markets of the state capital.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

LMC officials have identified critical hotspots where special fogging and anti-larval measures will be undertaken to curb the spread of dengue, malaria, and waterborne diseases.

Also, the municipal health officer and additional municipal commissioner have been directed to intensify cleaning in markets, religious places, and public spaces.

Gomti cleaning a priority

Municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh instructed officials to ensure regular cleaning of the Gomti, particularly tackling water hyacinth accumulation. Maintaining the river’s cleanliness is crucial for the city’s environment and water resources, he emphasised.

The LMC has appealed to citizens to support the campaign by avoiding littering. A public awareness campaign will soon be launched to encourage community participation. Additionally, Singh directed the additional municipal commissioner to engage with councillors from all 110 wards to address local cleanliness issues effectively.

An official of the Corporation said that the LMC will strictly monitor the implementation of the campaign, ensuring that Lucknow remains clean, safe, and disease-free for residents during the festive period.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On