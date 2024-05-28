LMC to open 23 shelter homes as Lucknow sizzles

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will open 23 shelter homes for the destitute in the wake of the blistering heat. All shelter homes will have refrigerators and enough water in them. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh issued orders to this effect on Tuesday. He announced that in addition to shelter homes, all eight LMC zonal offices will have drinking water facilities and sheds with outdoor coolers to provide respite from the heat.

These locations will also have seating. These spaces, complete with coolers and covered dining areas, were erected near Qaiserbagh and Pal Polytechnic, Chowk. He also exhorted religious bodies to set up water distribution points and cooling zones.

Singh also oversaw the installation of drinking water facilities and shelters in busy areas, the presentation of temperature and weather forecasts, and the execution of public awareness campaigns regarding heat wave safety measures, particularly in schools.

The Jalkal department has been directed to make sure that every well is operational, fix any damage in the pipeline, regularly test the quality of the water and chlorinate it, give out chlorine tablets near hand pump locations, and offer backup water sources in case of interruptions.