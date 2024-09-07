LMC to relocate 10K cattle from 1206 illegal dairies in 88 villages

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) plans to relocate around 10,000 cattle from approximately 1,206 illegal dairies spread across 88 villages under municipal limits to a new cattle colony expected to be set up on 132 acres of land, area for which will be identified soon by the civic body. These villages were brought under the LMC’s jurisdiction in 2022, prompting the relocation drive in compliance with a court order. These dairies contribute to stray animals frequently roaming city roads, posing safety and hygiene issues. (File Photo)

“The court has ordered that no dairy can operate in urban areas. However, these 88 villages have recently been classified as urban, and their residents had previously obtained a stay order. The court directed that a suitable space should first be provided for these dairies before they are removed,” said additional municipal commissioner AK Rao.

In compliance with the high court’s directive, the LMC has planned the creation of a cattle colony to house the displaced animals, thereby keeping them out of city limits.

LMC’s animal welfare officer Dr Abhinav Verma said, “We have provided a list of 1,206 dairy operators with 10,000 animals to the secretary of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). The high court has directed the LDA to build a cattle colony to accommodate these operators.”

To implement this directive, around 132 acres of land is required. District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar has directed authorities to work with the LDA to identify potential sites and develop a comprehensive plan for the cattle colony. A proposal outlining these options is expected to be prepared and presented within a week. A subsequent meeting with public representatives will be held to finalise the details.

Land identification and challenges ahead

Efforts are underway to identify suitable land for the cattle colony. Sub-district magistrates have scouted around 220 hectares of land in the Mal, Malihabad, and Bakshi ka Talab (BKT) areas. However, LDA officials have raised concerns that the identified land parcels are not entirely suitable due to their varied nature, which may not support the construction of a cattle colony.

Minister in charge Suresh Khanna has emphasised the urgency of implementing the court’s solution to the issue of illegal dairies in urban areas. He has directed authorities to expedite the process and ensure that the proposed cattle colony meets the needs of dairy operators.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said, “The LMC’s drive to remove dairies from the newly incorporated urban villages is a step towards enforcing urban planning regulations and addressing the issue of stray cattle in the city. However, this initiative’s success will depend on the timely identification and acquisition of suitable land and the cooperation of all stakeholders involved.”