LMC to survey areas where wrongly parked buses create traffic snarls
After receiving a number of complaints from residents of many areas about haphazard parking of government as well as private buses on roads, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to conduct a survey of these areas and initiate action.
The menace is prevalent in areas like Alambagh, Tehripulia, Patel Nagar crossing, Adarsh Nagar, Barha, Grain depot, CPH crossing, Charbagh and Kaiserbagh among others and leads to major traffic chaos.
Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “The LMC has the powers to penalize such wrongly parked buses that disturb the flow of traffic. However, we will try to persuade the roadways authorities to instill a parking discipline among their drivers or LMC will have to act.”
Shravan Nayak, corporator of Sardar Patel ward said: “Bus drivers and conductors consume liquor at night, defecate in the open and wash their buses right there, leading to a lot of filth in front of the houses. If this is not controlled, there is a possibility of a clash between the roadways staff and the residents.”
He further said “We will demonstrate in front of the Alambagh bus stand if this practice of parking buses on the roadside at Adarsh Nagar, Patel Nagar, Sujanpura, Tedhi Pulia, CPH Colony and Charbagh is not stopped.”
Leader of opposition in LMC house Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu said the problem becomes big especially in Charbagh and Kaiserbagh where the buses are parked outside the bus stand by the drivers. The LMC till now has failed to act against such buses.
Vivek Tewari, a resident of Alambagh, said “We have complained to the regional manager of the Alambagh bus depot about these buses parked in front of our houses but no action was taken. Then we contacted our corporator who has now raised this issue in LMC.”
-
UPPSC PCS (Mains)-2021 results: 1,285 candidates qualify for interview round
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on Tuesday declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (Mains)-, commonly known as PCS (Mains)-. UPPSC secretary Jagdish said the results were available on the official website of UPPSC — http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ for the benefit of candidates. The UPPSC had declared the results of PCS (preliminary) examination-2021 on December 1, 2021 in which 7,688 candidates were declared successful.
-
Atala violence: NBWs to be issued against those evading arrest
The Prayagraj police will be issuing non bailable warrants (NBWs) against some accused, who have been named in FIRs in connection with the June 10 Atala violence and evading arrest since then, officials said. To note, violence had erupted in Prayagraj's Atala area on June 10 after Friday prayers over alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
-
Robbers loot doctor couple in Ambernath, flee with cash, jewellery worth ₹1.18Cr
Four masked men barged into Usha Nursing Home in Ambernath, locked nurses and patients on the ground and first floors, and broke into the house of a septuagenarian doctor couple who owned the hospital and stayed on the second, late on Monday night. The accused then threatened Dr. Usha Lapsia, 71, at knifepoint and fled with their entire safe containing cash and gold worth ₹1.18Cr. This was the second time that Usha was looted.
-
Piped drinking water schemes in 574 U.P. villages in 100 days: Minister
Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh said besides providing tap water to all households, his department was also engaged in providing employment to every villager. “Jal Jeevan Mission has completed piped drinking water schemes in 574 villages of the state in 100 days. These include 64 drinking water schemes of Bundelkhand/Vindhya and water connections have been given to 3.76 lakh houses under these schemes,” he said.
-
Pandemic impact: Allahabad University slashes 20% course for students of 2022-23 session
According to the recently issued annual academic calendar of the central university, the classes of under graduate first year students of annual system-based courses will start from September 1 and that of second year from September 10, varsity officials said. Likewise, classes for the second, fifth, seventh and ninth semesters of semester-based courses will start from July 7 and their examinations are proposed from October 10 to 20, they said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics