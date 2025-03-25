Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LMC warns govt depts of account seizures over 102 cr tax dues

ByAnupam Srivastava, Lucknow
Mar 25, 2025 09:07 PM IST

LMC’s chief tax fixation officer, Ashok Singh, has instructed tax inspectors to tighten measures against departments that have defaulted for two years.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is facing the challenge of recovering 102 crore in pending property tax from various government departments, with officials now preparing to seize accounts of defaulters. Among the biggest dues, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) alone owes 61.46 crore, while the Public Works Department (PWD) has arrears of 20.14 crore.

LMC warns govt depts of account seizures over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>102 cr tax dues
LMC warns govt depts of account seizures over 102 cr tax dues

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has yet to pay 2.42 crore, and the department of secondary education owes 1.83 crore. Other pending dues include 94.92 lakh from the department of agriculture, 45.49 lakh from the district magistrate’s office and the revenue department, and 12.90 crore from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). The forest department and the police department owe 71.05 lakh and 46.76 lakh, respectively.

LMC officials have sent final notices to several departments after repeated reminders failed to yield results. A senior LMC official said, “We are now left with no option but to seize the accounts of these departments.”

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh pointed out that similar action had already been taken against Kalyan Singh super specialty cancer institute and the department of tourism, whose accounts were frozen and later unfrozen after partial payments. “Other departments will face the same action if they do not clear their dues,” he warned.

LMC’s chief tax fixation officer, Ashok Singh, has instructed tax inspectors to tighten measures against departments that have defaulted for two years. “If they do not clear their dues by March 31, additional interest will be levied on the pending amount,” he stated.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On