The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is facing the challenge of recovering ₹102 crore in pending property tax from various government departments, with officials now preparing to seize accounts of defaulters. Among the biggest dues, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) alone owes ₹61.46 crore, while the Public Works Department (PWD) has arrears of ₹20.14 crore. LMC warns govt depts of account seizures over ₹ 102 cr tax dues

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has yet to pay ₹2.42 crore, and the department of secondary education owes ₹1.83 crore. Other pending dues include ₹94.92 lakh from the department of agriculture, ₹45.49 lakh from the district magistrate’s office and the revenue department, and ₹12.90 crore from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). The forest department and the police department owe ₹71.05 lakh and ₹46.76 lakh, respectively.

LMC officials have sent final notices to several departments after repeated reminders failed to yield results. A senior LMC official said, “We are now left with no option but to seize the accounts of these departments.”

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh pointed out that similar action had already been taken against Kalyan Singh super specialty cancer institute and the department of tourism, whose accounts were frozen and later unfrozen after partial payments. “Other departments will face the same action if they do not clear their dues,” he warned.

LMC’s chief tax fixation officer, Ashok Singh, has instructed tax inspectors to tighten measures against departments that have defaulted for two years. “If they do not clear their dues by March 31, additional interest will be levied on the pending amount,” he stated.