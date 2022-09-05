LMC’s first housing project: Municipal corporation to construct row houses in Ahana Enclave
Additional municipal commissioner Abhay Pandey said, “Row houses would be constructed on the extra land available at the venue. Ahana Enclave is the first housing project of LMC and we want it to be the best of all projects in the city.”
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to construct row houses in Ahana enclave besides the construction of 684 flats in 18 towers. Ahana Enclave near Ashiana locality in Lucknow, is the first housing project of LMC.
Additional municipal commissioner Abhay Pandey said, “Row houses would be constructed on 12,000 metres of extra land available at the venue. The blueprint for the row houses is ready. Besides, an STP to treat the waste generated by 684 flats would be completed in the next 15 days.”
He said, “Ahana Enclave is the first housing project of LMC and we want it to be the best of all projects in the city.”
Meanwhile, LMC has decided to file FIR against a builder who has occupied LMC land and constructed a colony on it in Indira Nagar. The Manas Vihar Colony has been constructed after occupying 12 bighas of land of LMC. Additional municipal commissioner said, “I have directed the Tehsildar to file FIR against the builder for occupying 12 bigha land of LMC.”
3.8 lakh people link voter ID cards with Aadhaar in a single day
“Voters from rural constituent assembly like Ambegaon, Indapur, Bhor, Khed, and Maval have given a better response as compared to the voters of the urban area,” said collector and district election officer, Rajesh Deshmukh. “Voters who have not linked their voter ID cards with their Aadhaar number will have to fill the application form no. 6B which is available on www.nvsp.in” he said.
Rainfall activity to increase in Pune from September 8 : IMD
Many isolated parts of Pune city reported brief intense rainfall spells on Sunday evening. As per India Meteorological Department, the rainfall activity is likely to increase from September 8. Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that rainfall activity in city and ghat regions is likely to increase. Whereas, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha are likely to report isolated incidents of thunderstorms and lightning till September 7.
State Dy CM orders detailed probe into Cyrus Mistry’s death
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident on Sunday. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the home portfolio, said he had spoken to director general of police Rajnish Seth and asked for detailed and in-depth investigations to be conducted. Fadnavis also tweeted his condolences at Mistry's death. Chief minister Eknath Shinde too condoled Mistry's sudden demise.
IIT (BHU) signs MoU with DMRC to establish centre of excellence for tunnelling and underground space engineering
Adding another feather to its cap, the Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi has signed an MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to establish centre of excellence (CoE) for 'tunnelling and underground space engineering'. Director of the institute, Professor Pramod Kumar Jain further said that under this centre, IIT will offer undergraduate minor/major courses as well as post-graduate courses in the field of tunnelling and underground space technology. DMRC will offer short-term training programmes to train field engineers and construction supervisors.
Day after 22-yr-old’s murder in Bagalkote, police say situation is peaceful
A day after a 22-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by “his friend” in Bagalkote, about 530 km from Bengaluru over a personal rivalry, police on Sunday said that the situation in the area is “peaceful”. The deceased was identified as Mohammud Baghban, said a police official, adding the accused Bhadresh Mohit was arrested on Saturday night in Mudhol.
