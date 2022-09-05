LMC’s first housing project: Municipal corporation to construct row houses in Ahana Enclave

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to construct row houses in Ahana enclave besides the construction of 684 flats in 18 towers. Ahana Enclave near Ashiana locality in Lucknow, is the first housing project of LMC.

Additional municipal commissioner Abhay Pandey said, “Row houses would be constructed on 12,000 metres of extra land available at the venue. The blueprint for the row houses is ready. Besides, an STP to treat the waste generated by 684 flats would be completed in the next 15 days.”

He said, “Ahana Enclave is the first housing project of LMC and we want it to be the best of all projects in the city.”

Meanwhile, LMC has decided to file FIR against a builder who has occupied LMC land and constructed a colony on it in Indira Nagar. The Manas Vihar Colony has been constructed after occupying 12 bighas of land of LMC. Additional municipal commissioner said, “I have directed the Tehsildar to file FIR against the builder for occupying 12 bigha land of LMC.”