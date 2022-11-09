Local body polls due soon, UP Congress still awaits new executive body

A month has passed since new Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Brijlal Khabri along with six zonal vice presidents took charge but the new executive committee has still not been formed.

The Congress’ state unit appears to be grappling with issues like infighting in nearly all the districts. The party has not been able to mobilise cadres ahead of forthcoming elections to urban local bodies despite the fact that other major parties have already started preparations.

“Yes, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee is yet to have an executive committee. New UPCC executive committee may have 120 to 130 members. As of now, newly appointed zonal presidents are visiting the districts allotted to them. The executive committee may be constituted soon after these tours are complete,” a party leader said.

“There will be only one executive committee. Its new office bearers will report to the UPCC president through the zonal-president in-charge of their respective district. The Congress may also appoint new presidents in most of the districts and this process too will take some time,” this party leader said. Meanwhile, district women Congress president Shakuntala Patel of Jalaun, left a party meeting in protest in Jalaun on Tuesday.

The meeting was organized to welcome newly appointed zonal president Anil Yadav.

“Yes, I had to leave the meeting as no proper seating arrangements were made for women members. The women are being neglected in every party,” Patel said.

“There was no problem with the seating arrangement. I conducted the programme and it appears to be an issue of ego on the part of district women Congress leader,” said Rehan Siddiqui, Jalaun city Congress president.

Senior Congress leaders insisted that such incidents are common in all political parties. They felt such incidents do not mean there was infighting in the party.

A senior leader said the party was witnessing changes at every level. The party’s old guard may have reasons to protest at various levels, he said adding that the party would have to work harder to mobilise all party people and gear up the cadres for the forthcoming urban local body polls. This leader said the state unit was making preparations for the urban local body polls and district leaders have been directed to scrutinise electoral rolls and get all issues resolved at the earliest.

UPCC president Brijlal Khabri too on Tuesday wrote to state election commission about irregularities in the electoral rolls. Khabri urged state election commissioner Manoj Kumar to extend the deadline to address the anomalies in the electoral rolls.

“The Congress leaders need to go to the masses and work hard to strengthen the party in UP. The party should take up issues concerning the people or else it would be left behind and its future will remain bleak in the state,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of political science department, Lucknow University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON