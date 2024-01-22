Local markets buoyed by surge in demand for Ram-themed merchandise

LUCKNOW The consecration ceremony in Ayodhya has led to surge in demand for Ram-themed merchandise, buoying local markets. The past fortnight has seen unprecedented sale of silver coins/utensils featuring Ram Darbar and Ram Lalla, saffron flags, decoration items, lights, diyas, ‘Ramnami’ kurtas, gamchhas, saffron shirts, sweaters and other items, said traders. Devotees celebrate on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony being held in Ayodhya, in Lucknow on Monday (ANI Photo)

Key markets in Lucknow, including Hazratganj, Aminabad, Nishatganj, Mahanagar and Jankipuram have transformed into thematic merchandise hubs. Flags, banners, headbands, posters, festoons, stickers, badges, statuettes, temple models, along with various items are available at prices ranging from ₹20 to ₹500.

In Narhi and Bhootnath markets, traders’ bodies have even encouraged their members to offer discounts on items related to the consecration ceremony.

Sunil Kumar, 58, a trader at Latouche Road, shared that he never encountered such a huge demand for banners, flags, sarees, T-shirts and kurtas adorned with images of Ram and Ram Darbar. “Even saffron apparel in the form of shirts, T-shirts and kurtas are attracting customers of all ages,” he said.

There was a huge demand-supply gap in flowers’ availability on Monday and traders struggled to meet the high demand. Mushir Khan of the flower market said, “Flower traders were willing to pay any price to secure flowers due to the overwhelming demand.”

Amarnath Mishra, district president of Akhil Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal, said: “There is an unprecented surge in demand for utensils used in religious activities. Traders have never experienced this before.”

“Ram-themed merchandise including ‘Ramnami’ flags, cutouts of Lord Ram, badges, scarves with the deity’s image, and models of the Ram temple are among the popular items. Small flags with Lord Ram’s image for vehicles and bikes are particularly sought after,” he added.

Gold and silver coins featuring Ram Darbar are also in demand, with the latter witnessing higher sales, said Vinod Maheshwari, general secretary of Chowk Sarrafa Traders’ Association.

“Items like keychains, silver utensils and miniature Ram Darbar are also in demand,” he said.

Traders are optimistic that business will continue to flourish, driven by the excitement surrounding the consecration and the temple in Ayodhya.