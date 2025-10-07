Locked inside parked car, boy dies of suffocation, sister critical

LUCKNOW A three-year-old boy died of suffocation while his five-year-old sister fell unconscious after the doors of the car they were playing in got locked automatically, trapping them for hours. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in Saidpur village of Ayodhya within the Baba Bazar police station area, said officials. Family members were busy with the feast and could not locate the kids for hours. (Pic for representation)

A feast was being organised at a local resident’s house in the village when a car parked outside his residence became the scene of tragedy. Nafees’s son, Athar, 3, and daughter Mahi, 5, got trapped inside the vehicle while playing. Both children fell unconscious as they could not open the door.

Neighbours eventually spotted the children inside the car and promptly rushed them to the local government hospital where the doctors declared Athar dead, while Mahi’s condition was critical.

Shailendra Kumar Azad, in-charge of Baba Bazar police station, said the family refused to allow the post-mortem examination. As a result, the body was handed over to the family after completing the ‘panchnama’. The police initiated an investigation into the accident, he said.