Lodge attempt to murder case against 5 cops: Gorakhpur CJM to police

Published on Jan 20, 2023 11:55 PM IST

The incident had taken place on June 9, 2020 near Jungle Chatra Dhari under Shahpur police station of Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district

The accused cops included a former circle officer and the then incharge of Gulharia police station in Gorakhpur.
The accused cops included a former circle officer and the then incharge of Gulharia police station in Gorakhpur. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

The chief judicial magistrate, Gorakhpur, has directed the district police to register a first information report (FIR) under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code against five policemen for attempting to murder a youth during an encounter that took place on June 9, 2020 near Jungle Chatra Dhari under Shahpur police station of the district.

The deceased identified as Vipin Singh (29) was a resident of Padri Bazaar in Gorakhpur. In her application to the CJM court, Vipin’s mother had alleged that a property dealer along with the said cops had hatched a conspiracy to kill his son.

Taking note of the application, the CJM on Thursday ordered to lodge the case against the then circle officer Parveen Singh currently posted in Varanasi and the then incharge of Gulharia police station Manoj Rai who is currently posted in Siddharthnagar district and three others.

Police officials said acting on a tip-off that Vipin was going to kill property dealer Chotu Prajapati, cops deployed for checking of vehicles had tried to stop Vipin Singh but he opened fire on the cops. The police fired in retaliation in which Vipin sustained a bullet injury. He was first admitted to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur from where he was referred to KGMU Lucknow where he died on June 10, 2020, they added.

